Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Releases Exam Dates For Recruitment Test; Admit Card Soon

NVS REcruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti announces dates for recruitment test

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released examination schedule for the recruitment for the Posts of Assistant Commissioners, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks. The examinations are scheduled from September 16 to September 20, 2019. The examinations will be conducted in three shifts on September 16, two shifts from September 17 to September 19, and single shift on September 20. candidates can check the detailed schedule from the NVS website, 'navodaya.gov.in'.

Admit cards for the examination will be released shortly on the official NVS website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment will also be sent an email with the link to download the admit card.

In case of any discrepancy in the e-admit card, candidates should immediately contact the help desk at 1800-266-7074 or drop an email to 'navodayavidyalayahelpdesk@gmail.com'.

Schedule of examination (CBT) for the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Art Teacher, Music Teacher, Librarian, PET - Male and PET - Female) will be intimated separately in due course of time on the NVS website.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had announced more than 2,000 vacancies for various posts. The post-wise vacancy break up is given below:

Assistant Commissioner: 5 posts

Post Graduate Teachers: 430 posts

Trained Graduate Teachers: 1154 posts

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers: 564 posts

Female Staff Nurse: 55 posts

Legal Assistant: 1 post

Catering Assistant: 26 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 135 posts

The application process for these vacancies was conducted in July this year.

