National Technical Research Organisation Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Holders

NTRO Technical Assistant Exam 2019 Details. 127 Vacancies

Graduates can apply for technical assistant post at National Technical Research Organisation, a premier organisation under the Government of India. In the said post, under general central civil service, group B, a total of 127 vacancies have been announced by the organization. "The candidates appointed as Technical Assistant are liable to serve throughout the territory of India and outside India. They shall be liable to field service, including service on sea platform, in respect of such work as may be approved by the organization in public interest," reads the job notice.

Registration Portal

The online registration for the exam will begin on March 15. Interested candidates can apply latest by April 4. The tier 1 exam will be held in April and the second exam is scheduled to be held in May.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification, Age Limit For the NTRO Technical Assistant Exam

"Degree/Diploma etc. obtained through Open Universities/Distance education mode will not be accepted for the purpose of Educational Qualification unless it is recognized by Distance Education Council in terms of Ministry of Human Resource Development Notification No. 44, dated 01.03.1995 published in the Gazette of India dated 08.04.1995 for the relevant period when the candidate acquired the relevant qualification," said the job notice released by NTRO.

Candidates availing the EWS reservation benefit should upload the income and assessment certificate.

