NTPC Invites Applications For 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details

NTPC Recruitment 2024: The application process began on February 23 with a deadline set for March 8. The vacancies for deputy manager posts are in the area of project erection/construction.

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Candidates must be under 40 years old.

New Delhi:

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, a public sector undertaking, is currently accepting applications for deputy manager posts in the area of project erection/construction. The application process began on February 23 with a deadline set for March 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 110 vacancies.


NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details 

Deputy Manager(ElectricalErection)- 20 Posts
DeputyManager(MechanicalErection)-50 Posts
Deputy Manager (C&I Erection) - 10 Posts
Deputy Manager(CivilConstruction)- 30 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC category applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 300.
SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempt from the application fee.

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website.
  • Navigate to the career tab on the homepage
  • Click on the apply link 
  • Complete the application form
  • Upload all necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee if applicable
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Qualification

  • Deputy Manager (Electrical Erection)- B.E/B. Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.
  • Deputy Manager (Mechanical Erection)- BE/BTech degree in Mechanical/Production with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.
  • Deputy Manager (C&I Erection)- BE/BTech in Electronics/Control & Instrumentation/Instrumentation with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.
  • Deputy Manager (Civil Construction)- BE/BTech degree in Civil/Construction with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.

Check the detailed notification here

