NTPC Invites Applications For 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, a public sector undertaking, is currently accepting applications for deputy manager posts in the area of project erection/construction. The application process began on February 23 with a deadline set for March 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 110 vacancies.



NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager(ElectricalErection)- 20 Posts

DeputyManager(MechanicalErection)-50 Posts

Deputy Manager (C&I Erection) - 10 Posts

Deputy Manager(CivilConstruction)- 30 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be under 40 years old.

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC category applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 300.

SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempt from the application fee.

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website.

Navigate to the career tab on the homepage

Click on the apply link

Complete the application form

Upload all necessary documents

Pay the application fee if applicable

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Qualification

Deputy Manager (Electrical Erection)- B.E/B. Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.

Deputy Manager (Mechanical Erection)- BE/BTech degree in Mechanical/Production with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.

Deputy Manager (C&I Erection)- BE/BTech in Electronics/Control & Instrumentation/Instrumentation with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.

Deputy Manager (Civil Construction)- BE/BTech degree in Civil/Construction with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.

Check the detailed notification here