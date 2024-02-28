NTPC Invites Applications For 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details

New Delhi:
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, a public sector undertaking, is currently accepting applications for deputy manager posts in the area of project erection/construction. The application process began on February 23 with a deadline set for March 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 110 vacancies.
NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
Deputy Manager(ElectricalErection)- 20 Posts
DeputyManager(MechanicalErection)-50 Posts
Deputy Manager (C&I Erection) - 10 Posts
Deputy Manager(CivilConstruction)- 30 Posts
NTPC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Candidates must be under 40 years old.
NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
General/EWS/OBC category applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 300.
SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempt from the application fee.
NTPC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website.
- Navigate to the career tab on the homepage
- Click on the apply link
- Complete the application form
- Upload all necessary documents
- Pay the application fee if applicable
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
NTPC Recruitment 2024: Qualification
- Deputy Manager (Electrical Erection)- B.E/B. Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.
- Deputy Manager (Mechanical Erection)- BE/BTech degree in Mechanical/Production with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.
- Deputy Manager (C&I Erection)- BE/BTech in Electronics/Control & Instrumentation/Instrumentation with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.
- Deputy Manager (Civil Construction)- BE/BTech degree in Civil/Construction with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university/institution.
