NTPC Announces Jobs For Graduate Engineers; Selection Through GATE 2021

NTPC has announced jobs for engineers. Selection will be through GATE 2021 scores.

NTPC has announced jobs for graduate engineers for which selection will be on the basis of GATE 2021 scores. NTPC has notified that a total of 280 vacancies will be filled in electronics/ instrumentation, mechanical and electrical disciplines. Candidates who have completed full-time Bachelor's degree in engineering or technology with more than 65% marks and have appeared for the GATE 2021 are eligible to apply.

Application forms are available on the official website. The deadline for filling and submitting the forms is June 10.

"Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2021 performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement," the NTPC has said.

"Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 40000-1,40,000 at the basic pay of Rs 40,000 (E1 grade). The benefits such as dearness allowance, other perquisites and allowances, terminal benefits, etc. will be admissible during training / after absorption as per company rules in force from time to time," it has added.

Selected candidates will undergo training for one year and will be posted after the training is completed.

