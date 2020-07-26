NTPC Announces Recruitment On Engineer, Assistant Chemist Vacancies

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Assistant Chemist, Engineer vacancies

NTPC has announced recruitment for experienced engineers and experienced assistant chemists. NTPC Limited has announced 250 vacant posts for Engineer, and 25 vacant posts for Chemists. The last date to apply for recruitment on the official website is July 31, 2020.

The posts for Experienced Engineer are available for engineers in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Instrumentation Engineering branches.

An applicant must have an engineering degree in any of the branches mentioned above with minimum 60% marks (passing marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

The applicant must also have minimum three years' post qualification executive experience (executive training period) in Operation/ Maintenance/ Erection/ Construction/ Engineering in Main Plant Thermal on main plant Gas Power Plant. Out of three years, the candidates must have two years' experience in power plant sites.

The upper age limit for Engineer post is 30 years.

For the post of Assistant Chemist, the candidate must have an M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 60% marks in aggregate (passing marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

The applicant must have minimum three years' post qualification experience in Executive/Supervisory cadre (excluding training period) in water Treatment Plant process and water analysis (RO plant, DM plant, pre-treatment plant, etc.), Boiler water chemistry (boiler water treatment and analysis of chemical parameters), and Knowledge of Cooling water treatment, Bulk Chemical analysis, knowledge of analytical instruments (like spectrophotometer, Ion chromatography, Gas chromatography), Coal sampling and analysis, and Oil analysis.

The applicant must also have knowledge of environmental parameters testing, monitoring and management. Candidates with experience in power plant will be given preference.

Eligible candidates can apply online on 'ntpccareers.net'.

Click here for more Jobs News