NTPC Announces Jobs For Experienced Engineers

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), India's largest power conglomerate, has invited application from experienced engineers for filling up 203 vacancies. Engineers with minimum 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance/ commissioning of power plant equipment and auxiliaries are eligible for the job. Vacancies are available in engineering disciplines like Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation.

Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit of the applicant is 30 years.

The job guarantees pay scale of Rs 50,000-Rs 1,60,000.

Applicants must have obtained engineering degree in the disciplines mentioned above with minimum 60% marks.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 300 as registration fee. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen category are exempted from paying the registration fee.

The last date for submission of application along with the fee, wherever applicable, is August 26.

NTPC will select candidates on the basis of written test and interview. "In order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, if so required, the Management reserves the right to conduct online screening/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement," read the job notice released by the NTPC.

