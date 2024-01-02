NTPC Engineer Recruitment 2023: Application Process For 100 Posts Ends Tomorrow, Salary Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh

NTPC Engineer Recruitment 2023: Selected candidates to receive salary between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,60,000.

The registration process for engineer positions at NTPC Limited will end on January 3, 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications via the official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 100 vacancies. The application window opened on December 20, 2023.

Details of vacancies:

Electrical Erection: 30 positions

Mechanical Erection: 35 positions

Civil Construction: 35 positions

Eligibility criteria:

Electrical Erection: Candidates must hold a BE/ BTech degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised University/ Institution.

Mechanical Erection: Candidates must possess a BE/ BTech degree in mechanical/ Production with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university/institution.

Civil construction: Candidates should have a BE/ BTech degree in civil/construction with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised university/institution.

Application fees:

General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates are required to pay Rs 300 as application fees. However, SC/ST/PwBD category and female candidates are exempted from the payment of application fees. Additional details can be found on the official NTPC Limited website.

Salary range:

The selected candidates will receive a salary within the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000.



Check the official notification here