NTPC Mining Limited Hiring For 130 Positions, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

NTPC Mining Limited is inviting applications for the posts of mining overman, magazine in-charge, mechanical supervisor, electrical supervisor, vocational training instructor, junior mine surveyor & mning sirdar. The deadline for application submission is August 5.

NML has a portfolio of seven coal blocks - Pakri-Barwadin, Chatti-Bariatu & Chatti-Bariatu (South), Kerendari, Talaipallai, Dulanga, Badam & North Dhadu (Eastern Part).

Out of these, mines are operational in five of the blocks namely Pakri- Barwadih, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Chatti-Bariatu and Kerandari located in the states of Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The remaining two blocks are in various stages of development.

Vacancy details

Mining Overman- 67 posts

Magazine Incharge- 9

Mechanical Supervisor- 28

Electrical Supervisor- 26

Qualifications:

Mining Overman, Magazine In-charge

Full-time regular Diploma in Mining Engineering with at least 60% marks from a State Technical Board or recognised Institute (pass marks for SC/ST).

Overman's Certificate of Competency under CMR from DGMS for coal and a valid First Aid Certificate issued by DGMS-recognised Institutes.

Mechanical Supervisor

Qualifications: Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering with at least 60% marks from a State Technical Board or recognized Institute (pass marks for SC/ST).

Electrical Supervisor

Qualifications:

Full-time regular Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks from a State Technical Board or recognized Institute (pass marks for SC/ST).

Must have a valid Electrical Supervisor certificate of competency covering mining installations issued by the appropriate Government.

Vocational Training Instructor

Qualifications:

Full-time regular Diploma in Mining/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from a State Technical Board or recognized Institute (pass marks for SC/ST).

Must have a valid Overman/Foreman certificate of competency from DGMS (Restricted/Unrestricted) and a valid First Aid Certificate issued by DGMS-recognised Institutes.

Requires a minimum of 5 years of working experience in mines and must be at least 30 years old.

Junior Mine Surveyor

Qualifications: Full-time regular Diploma in Mine Survey/Mining/Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from a State Technical Board or recognized Institute (pass marks for SC/ST). Must have a Surveyor's Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation (CMR).

Mining Sirdar

Qualifications: Matric/10th pass from a government-recognized Board (pass marks) with a valid Mining Sirdar's Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for coal and a valid First Aid Certificate issued by DGMS-recognized Institutes.

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 18 years as of the cutoff date (last date of online application submission).

Upper age limit: 30 years as of the last date of online application submission for General (UR) and EWS category candidates (except for Vocational Training Instructor).

Upper age limit for Vocational Training Instructor: 40 years.

Relaxation in the upper age limit:

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

SC/ST: 5 years

Project Affected Persons (PAP)/Land Oustee of NTPC/NML coal mining projects: Additional 5 years

Ex-Servicemen (ESM/XSM): As per Government of India guidelines.

Emoluments and Service Conditions

Monthly Emoluments:

Positions 1 to 6: Consolidated fixed monthly pay of Rs 50,000

Position 7: Consolidated fixed monthly pay of Rs 40,000

Housing and Travel:

HRA/company accommodation (subject to availability) as per Company Rules.

Reimbursement of TA/DA on official tours as applicable.

Selection Process

Process Stages:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage 2: Skill Test (qualifying nature)

CBT Details:

Includes General Knowledge, English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and trade/discipline-specific questions.

Consists of 120 questions (40 General Knowledge, English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning; 80 trade/discipline-specific).

The test will be held for two hours.

Scoring: 2 marks per correct answer, 0.5 marks deducted per incorrect answer, no penalty for unanswered questions.

Qualifying marks:

Qualifying marks for General/EWS candidates is 40 per cent while for SC/ST/OBC (NCL) it is 30 per cent.

Skill Test:

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a skill test at a ratio of 1:5 based on merit.

Final merit list will be based on CBT scores for those who qualify the skill test.

Check the detailed notification here