UGC NET Begins On May 2; National Testing Agency To Start Registration Today

The UGC NET will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has announced today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process today. The application forms for the exam will be available till March 2 and candidates will be allowed to deposit the application fees till March 3.

The NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the selection of Assistant Professors and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The exam will be held in computer-based mode. The exam will have two papers and will be held in a single day in two shifts. The duration of the test will be 3 hours.

The NTA also conducts the NET on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The CSIR NET is held for science subjects only.

