NPCIL Recruitment For Executive Trainees Begins; Details Here

The application process for 225 vacancies for the post of Executive Trainee in the Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited has begun on Wednesday, according to the official website of NPCIL, a government of India Enterprise. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the Executive Trainee posts on NPCIL Website Vacancies announced by NPCIL fall under different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil.

The selection will be based on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and personal interview score.

The candidates will be shortlisted for a Personal Interview on the basis of a valid score obtained in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020/2021/2022.

"Candidate must ensure that she/he has valid GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022 Score with qualifying marks applicable in the discipline against which she/he wish to apply," reads the official order.

A total of 889 vacancies are open for Unreserved (UR), followed by 63 for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), 21 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 34 for Scheduled Caste and 19 for Scheduled Tribe.

The job notification states that only male candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC categories are required to make a non-refundable payment of Rs.500/- towards the application fee with the applicable bank charges.

SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman, DODPKIA, Female applicants and employees of NPCIL are exempted from the payment of the Application Fee.

The Educational qualifications for the post are BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5-year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC.

A minimum of 60 per cent marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university.

Applicants must have a valid GATE-2020 or GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.

The last date for submission of the application is April 28 (17: 00 hours).

Meanwhile, the tentative dates for the interview are June 13 to 25.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is a Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.

The Company was registered as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 1987 with the objectives of operating atomic power plants and implementing atomic power projects for the generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962.

NPCIL also has equity participation in BHAVINI, another PSU of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) which implements the Fast Breeder Reactors programme in the country.

