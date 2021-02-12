NPCIL Invites Applications To Fill Vacancies At Tarapur Maharashtra Site

NPCIL has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts in Tarapur Maharashtra site.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for filling vacancies in various posts at Tarapur Maharashtra site. Application forms are available on the official website of the NPCIL which candidates can fill and submit till February 23.

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor): 4 posts

Leading Fireman: 1 post

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman: 2 posts

Assistant Gr.1 (HR): 20 posts

Assistant Gr.1 (F&A): 12 posts

Assistant Gr.1 (C&MM): 6 posts

Stenographer Gr.1: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

"Candidates must have already passed the qualifying examination as on the last date of of submission of online application. Candidates who have appeared for the qualifying examination but whose results are not declared by the crucial last date for submitting online application, are not eligible," the NPCIL has said in the job notification. "Qualification should be full time regular course," it has added.

