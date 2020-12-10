Nuclear Power Corporation Invites Applications For Trade Apprenticeship

NPCIL recruitment 2020: Registration deadline is January 11.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for trade apprenticeship at Madras Atomic Power Station. 65 apprenticeships will be offered by NPCIL. "This requirement is only for "Trade Apprenticeship" engagement on stipend basis and apprenticeship will be offered in Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Welder, Draughtsman, Electrician, Wireman, Instrument Mechanic, Electronics Mechanic, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant," NPCIL has notified.

The last date for submission of application is January 11, 2021.

The period of training is 1 year. "The candidates will be shortlisted for training on the basis of marks obtained in their ITI standard/course and Trade competency," NPCIL has said.

Class 10 pass candidates with ITI pass certificate in the relevant trade are eligible for the apprenticeship.

The minimum age limit for the apprenticeship is 16 years. The maximum age limit is 24 years for general candidates and EWS candidates. Details regarding relaxation in the age limit can be found from the official notification.

"The date for the purpose of possession of qualification and meeting the age criteria shall be 11/01/2021," the NPCIL has notified.

Regarding physical fitness NPCIL has said that, "The candidates should be free from evidence of any contagious or infectious disease. He should not be suffering from any disease, which is likely to be aggravated by service or is likely to render him until unfit for service or to endanger of health of the public. He should also be free from evidence of Tuberculosis in any form, active or healed."

