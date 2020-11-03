NPCIL To Fill Vacancies In Scientific Assistant, Trainee, Other Posts

NPCIL recruitment 2020: Last date to apply is November 24

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited application for recruitment to Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Non-Technical and Fire Personnel posts. This recruitment drive is for filling the posts at Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site. NPCIL is a public sector enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy.

The last date for submission of application is November 24.

The period of training for the post of Category-I Stipendiary Trainees or Scientific Assistant - Diploma Holders in Engineering and Category-I Stipendiary Trainees or Scientific Assistant- Science Graduates will be 18 months.

"Stipendiary trainees and Scientific Assistants will have to execute a Bond prior to induction in Traineeship programme. The Bond to be executed will be 3 times of training period subject to minimum of 2 years and maximum of 5 years. In the event of breach of Bond, the amount repayable will be equivalent to the Stipend plus Book Allowance actually received," NPCIL has notified.

NPCIL Recruitment 2020 Details

Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant: 176 posts (Diploma engineers or Science graduates)

Assistant Grade-1 (HR): 1 post

Assistant Grade-1 (F&A): 4 posts

Assistant Grade-1 (C&MM): 5 posts

Steno Grade-1: 6 posts

Sub-Officer: 1 post

Leading Fireman: 3 posts

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman: 10 posts

Age Limit: Click here for details on age limit set for various posts

Educational Qualification: NPCIL has set different educational requirement for the posts. Click here

