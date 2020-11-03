NPCIL To Fill Vacancies In Scientific Assistant, Trainee, Other Posts

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited application for recruitment to Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Non-Technical and Fire Personnel posts. This recruitment drive is for filling the posts at Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site. NPCIL is a public sector enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy.
The last date for submission of application is November 24.
The period of training for the post of Category-I Stipendiary Trainees or Scientific Assistant - Diploma Holders in Engineering and Category-I Stipendiary Trainees or Scientific Assistant- Science Graduates will be 18 months.
"Stipendiary trainees and Scientific Assistants will have to execute a Bond prior to induction in Traineeship programme. The Bond to be executed will be 3 times of training period subject to minimum of 2 years and maximum of 5 years. In the event of breach of Bond, the amount repayable will be equivalent to the Stipend plus Book Allowance actually received," NPCIL has notified.
NPCIL Recruitment 2020 Details
Vacancy Details
- Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant: 176 posts (Diploma engineers or Science graduates)
- Assistant Grade-1 (HR): 1 post
- Assistant Grade-1 (F&A): 4 posts
- Assistant Grade-1 (C&MM): 5 posts
- Steno Grade-1: 6 posts
- Sub-Officer: 1 post
- Leading Fireman: 3 posts
- Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman: 10 posts
Age Limit: Click here for details on age limit set for various posts
Educational Qualification: NPCIL has set different educational requirement for the posts. Click here
