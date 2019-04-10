NPCIL Recruitment 2019: 200 Executive Trainees' Application Through GATE Begins

NPCIL Recruitment 2019 has begun for 200 executive trainees.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced recruitment process for 200 Executive Trainees. According to the official notification, the recruitment is through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. The online registration has begun from April 9, 2019. The last date for online registration is April 23, 2019. Interested candidates can refer the official website for eligibility, and other notifications by NPCIL. The registration exercise can be done on the website: npcilcareers.co.in.

Out of the total 200 vacancies, for mechanical there are 83 seats, for chemical there 13 seats, for electrical there are 45 seats, for electronics there are 14 seats, for instrumentation there are 5 seats available and for civil there are 40 seats.

The candidates who apply for this NPCIL recruitment should be 26 years or above on or before April 23, 2019.

The registration number provided on the Admit Card for GATE 2017 / GATE 2018 / GATE 2019, as the case may be, issued by GATE Authorities has to be used for online registration.

NPCIL recruitment 2019: Online registration process

Keep these important points in mind while applying for this NPCIL recruitment:

The registration number provided by the GATE should be mentioned in the application form. Other details such date of birth, name etc. should also be mentioned.

Click on Apply equal to or greater than for online registration link at top / left corner of web page for registration.

Applicants should activate the account by clicking the activation link receiving through email.

On successful completion of the activation, applicants can login using their login id and password to apply online. The multiple stages of qualifications and other necessary documents should be filed.

