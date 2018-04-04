NPCIL Begins Application Process For Recruitment OF Executive Trainees Through GATE Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has begun the application process for recruitment of Executive Trainees through GATE 2017/GATE 2018.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has begun the application process for recruitment of Executive Trainees through GATE 2017/GATE 2018. The online application link is open now. A total of 200 executive trainees will be recruited through this process. The application window will close on April 18, 2018 at 4:30 pm. Apart from the essential GATE score, an applicant must also not exceed the upper age limit which is fixed at 26 years. The age will be calculated as on April 18, 2018.



Candidates will be able to apply for the Executive Trainee posts through the official NPCIL website. For application candidates must remember that it is mandatory to input all the relevant information such as GATE 2017 / GATE 2018 Registration Number as mentioned on GATE Admit Card of the candidate, qualifying degree details, experience details (if any), percentage of marks, email address (as mentioned while applying for GATE 2017 / GATE 2018), mobile number (as mentioned while applying for GATE 2017 / GATE 2018), address for correspondence, soft copy of scanned photograph and signature (JPEG) to complete the online application process and get the Application number.



Selection Process



Candidates will be shortlisted for personal interview in the ratio of 1:8 and on the basis of valid GATE 2017 and GATE 2018 scores. Shortlisted candidates will be intimidated about the interview details. Performance in the personal interview will be the only decisive factor in preparing the final selection list.



