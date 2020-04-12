Northern Railway To Interview Candidates For Medical Practitioner Job Over Video Call

Northern Railway has announced Medical Practitioner vacancies

Northern Railway has released a notification for engagement of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP), in Moradabad Division. There are 26 vacancies for retired Government Medical Officer of Central and State Government and also from 'Open market' as well as CMPs whose tenure has expired or whose tenure is going to be expired for engaging full time.

Out of the total vacancies, 2 posts are for General Physician or Chest Physician and 24 vacancies are for GDMO.

Candidates with prior experience will be given preference at the time of recruitment. However, candidates without experience can also apply.

To be eligible for recruitment, an applicant must have completed MBBS from a recognized University and must have completed internship for one year. Applicants must also possess a valid Registration Certificate of any of the State Council of India. In case of Specialist post, the applicant must have PG Qualification/Diploma Degree in the specialty recognized by MCI. In case of Super Specialist, the applicant must have qualification in super specialty.

The applicant must not be older than 50 years as on April 1, 2020. In case of retired IRHS officers/ retired Government Medical officers of State/ Central Government, the upper age limit is 65 years.

Interested candidates can email the scanned copy of filled in application form along with requisite documents. Details on emailing the application form are available on the Northern Railway website and here.

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a walk-in interview scheduled on April 15. Candidates who are unable to attend the interview in person, will be allowed to appear for the interview through ZOOM or WhatsApp video call facility subject to prior request to the authorities on April 14, 2020 between 9 am and 10 am on +919760534515.

