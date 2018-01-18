NMDC Announces Recruitment For Executive, Junior Officer Cadre; Check Details NMDC Limited has invited application for recruitment to executive and junior officer cadre posts. A total of 87 posts are open for recruitment in the disciplines of Mining, Survey, G&QC, C&IT, Instrumentation, Geophysicist, Mechanical and Electrical.

NMDC Announces Recruitment For Executive, Junior Officer Cadre; Check Details New Delhi: NMDC Limited has invited application for recruitment to executive and junior officer cadre posts. A total of 87 posts are open for recruitment in the disciplines of Mining, Survey, G&QC, C&IT, Instrumentation, Geophysicist, Mechanical and Electrical. Applicants should note that those selected as Junior Officer will be place initially as Trainee which will be 12 months for Degree holders and 24 months for Diploma holders. Candidates can submit their application online before 12 February 2018. Details of the recruitment are available online at the official website nmdc.co.in.



NMDC will select candidates through written test and interview and/ or GD. Question paper booklet for Written Test will be in Hindi & English which consists of objective type multiple choice questions. For answering the questions, Optical Mark Reader/Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet will be provided or any other mode as decided by NMDC Ltd. For Junior Officer post the selection process will include written test and supervisory skill test (skill test is qualifying in nature).



Candidates with degree, diploma in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply. Applicants are suggested to go through the eligibility criteria in detail before applying.



Candidates shall have to send the hardcopies of the online application to Post Box No.1382, Post Office, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana State, Pin- 500028 before 20 February 2018.



