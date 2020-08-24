Education Minister Directs NIOS To Fill Vacancies Soon

Education Minister has reviewed various activities in the NIOS today.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has reviewed various activities in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today including the recruitment. Mr Pokhriyal has directed the NIOS to fill all the vacancies as soon as possible, an official statement has said.

As per the recruitment rules available on the website of NIOS, the institute comprises academic, administrative and technical wings. Recruitment to various posts can be through direct selection, promotion, deputation or on contract basis. "Direct Recruitment means Open Recruitment and Selection on the basis of an interview. However, the selection may be on the basis of a written test/skill test and/or interview as may be decided by the Appointing Authority," it has said.

In the meeting he reviewed the courses offered by the institute and the work undertaken by it during COVID-19 crisis.

"NIOS is the world's biggest open schooling system and we should use it more effectively to provide education to the grass root level," Mr Pokhriyal said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, NIOS imparted learning through four channels out of which two are dedicated for secondary and higher secondary level. The institute is offering 6 hours of content daily to students.

The institute informed the Education Minister that as a part of the e-vidya programme they are providing videos of the classes on Diksha platform as well and are planning to add 6 new courses at secondary and higher secondary level in near future.

