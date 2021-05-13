NHPC Invites Applications For Trade Apprenticeship At Uri Power Station

NHPC recruitment 2021 for trade apprenticeship has begun

NHPC Limited has invited applications for trade apprenticeship at Uri Power Station. A total of 19 vacancies will be filled for which Class 10th pass candidates having completed 2 years ITI course in the relevant trade are eligible. Vacancies are available in electrician, plumber, fitter, secretariat assistant, and carpenter disciplines.

Application Form

"Applications invited from candidates who are domicile of Jammu and Kashmir meeting the requisite qualification and other parameters for engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended time to time) for a period of one year," the NHPC has notified.

The period of apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year. "Candidates who have completed three years after acquiring the prescribed education qualification as on date of reckoning i.e 25.05.2021 shall not be eligible for engagement," NHPC has notified.

"First preferences will be given to Project affected families. Second preference will be given to candidates of Baramulla District. Candidates of other districts of Jammu & Kashmir will be given third preference," it has added.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the ITI.

The last date for submission of application forms is May 25.

