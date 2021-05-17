National Health Mission, MP: Recruitment Drive Begins For 2,850 Community Health Officers

NHM Madhya Pradesh has announced to fill 2850 CHO posts.

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has announced a recruitment drive to fill 2,850 positions of Community Health Officers (CHOs). The vacancies will be filled between June 2021 to October 2021. Application forms are available on the official website. Candidates can fill and submit it latest by May 31. Selected candidates will also be offered a certificate course in community health.

The educational qualification required for this post is BSc. Nursing or post basic BSc Nursing or GNM or BAMS. Candidates who have obtained the BSc Nursing degree through distance learning or through IGNOU and Bhoj University are not eligible for this post.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 21-40 years as on May 1, the job notification reads.

33% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Selected candidates will receive salary of Rs 25,000 per month and an incentive of maximum Rs 15000 per month.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test. On the basis of the marks obtained in the exam candidates will allotted to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University or Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the certificate course for either June 2021 session or October 2021 session.

