Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission Invites Applications For 5,582 Posts, Check Details

Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) is currently accepting applications to fill thousands of vacant posts of Community Health Officer (CHO). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,582 posts. The application process began today with a deadline set for February 7. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website. Candidates will be exempt from paying the application fee.

UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates' age should be between 21 and 40.

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have completed their BSc (Nursing) program with the integrated Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) curriculum or the Post Basic BSc (Nursing) course with the same integrated curriculum, from an Institute or University recognised by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council starting from the academic year 2020 onward, are qualified to apply.

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024: Check Steps To Apply

Go to the official site located at upnrhm.gov.in

Navigate to the opportunity section on the homepage

Select the "Recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO)" application link

A new page will appear

Complete the provided application form

Upload all necessary documents as instructed

Submit your application

Print a copy for future reference

UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024: Criteria For Covid Experience Weightage

Individuals engaged in Covid management as outsourced, contractual, or temporary human resources, and who served in Public Health facilities or Covid administration under the Department of Medical Health and Medical Education in Uttar Pradesh, will be eligible for additional marks based on the duration of their engagement:

5 marks for completing six months (cumulative) of active involvement.

10 marks for completing one year (cumulative) of active involvement.

15 marks for completing one year and six months (cumulative) of active involvement.

The official notice further specifies that candidates successfully appointed as Community Health Officers on a contractual basis at sub-centre level Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) will be paid Rs 20,500 and a performance-based incentive (PBI) of up to Rs 15,000 after being assigned to the designated district as a CHO, following guidelines issued by the Government of India.