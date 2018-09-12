NHM Assam Recruitment 2018: Apply For 300 Medical Officer, 24 Other Posts @ Nrhmassam.in

NHM Assam Recruitment 2018: Apply For 300 Medical Officer, 24 Other Posts

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam has released recruitment notification for 300 Medical Officers and 24 other posts. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility conditions can apply for the recruitment online. There are 300 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, 10 vacancies for Clinical Psychologist, 7 vacancies for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 2 vacancies for Urban Health Coordinator and 1 post each for the posts of State Programme Coordinator NCD, ASHA Programme Manager, Zonal Engineer (Electrical), Programmer, and Training Consultant.

The last date to apply online is September 20, 2018. The date for interview/selection test will be notified later on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Medical Officer: MBBS Degree from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council of India. The age of the candidate should be up to 62 years as on 1st April 2018.

For the post of Clinical Psychologist: Post Graduate Degree in Psychology or Applied Psychology and a Master of Philosophy in Medical and Social Psychology or Masters of Philosophy in Medical Health and Social Psychology obtained after completion of a full time course of two years which includes supervised clinical training approved and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India. The age of the candidate should be up to 43 years as on 1st April 2018.

For the post of Assistant Engineer: Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE (Section-A & Section-B) in civil engineering from any recognized university with a minimum aggregate of 60% Marks. Candidate should also have minimum 3 years experience in execution and supervision of construction works. Preference will be given to the persons having working experience in health sector organizations. The upper age limit is 43 years as on 1st April 2018.

Candidates should check the official advertisement for eligibility criteria for all other posts.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through NHM Assam website: www.nhm.assam.gov.in. There is no application fee required.

