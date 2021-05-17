National Highways Authority Of India Notifies Jobs; Selection Through GATE 2021

NHAI has announced jobs for civil engineers. Selection will be through GATE 2021 score.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications from Civil Engineers who have for selection as Deputy Managers (Technical). Selection to the posts will be through GATE 2021 scores. A total of 41 vacancies will be filled.

The Deputy Manager post in NHAI is in the level 10 of pay matrix of the 7th CPC.

NHAI invites applications for appointment through GATE 2021 scores in Civil Engineering discipline



The last date for submission of application is May 28.

Candidates should upload scanned copies of Class 10, 12, civil engineering degree, proof of GATE score card, photograph and signature in only .jpg/.jpeg or .png or.gif image types not exceeding 1 MB.

