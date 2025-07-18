Your FASTag Could Be Blacklisted Soon, New Rule Will Hit Drivers Hard

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has strengthened its policy to report and blacklist "loose FASTags", not affixed to the vehicle's windscreen; these tags are also known as "tag-in-hand" to ensure smooth tolling operations and authenticity of the Electronic Toll Collection system. This move aims to address operational challenges caused by vehicle owners deliberately not fixing FASTags to their windscreens, leading to lane congestion, false chargebacks, and misuse in closed-loop tolling systems.

Why NHAI Took This Decision

NHAI's move comes ahead of the rollout of new systems like the Annual Pass and Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling. NHAI took this strict decision to prevent disruptions in the Electronic Toll Collection framework, which can result in unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconvenience to other National Highway users. With the penetration rate of FASTag exceeding 98%, this initiative aims to make toll operations more efficient, ensuring seamless and comfortable journeys for National Highway users.

Process for FASTag Blacklisting

According to a statement by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, to ensure timely corrective measures, NHAI has provided a dedicated email ID and has directed the Toll Collection Agencies and Concessionaires to immediately report such FASTags. Based on the reports received, NHAI will take immediate action to initiate blacklisting/hotlisting of the reported FASTags.

Impact on Vehicle Owners

While this initiative may require vehicle owners to be more vigilant about FASTag usage, it's unlikely to increase problems for compliant users. In fact, it should lead to a better experience for all National Highway users by reducing delays and congestion at toll plazas.

What Should Common FASTag Users Do?

To avoid blacklisting, FASTag users should:

Ensure Proper FASTag Installation: Fix the FASTag securely to the vehicle's windscreen.

Complete KYC Verification: Update your Know Your Customer (KYC) details with the issuing bank or digital wallet provider.

Maintain Sufficient Balance: Keep adequate funds in the FASTag wallet to avoid insufficient balance issues.

Monitor FASTag Status: Regularly check for alerts from the bank or FASTag provider.

The ministry said in the statement that loose FASTags or "tag-in-hand" pose a challenge to the efficiency of Electronic Toll Collection operations. This initiative will help to make toll operations more efficient, ensuring seamless & comfortable journeys for the National Highway users.