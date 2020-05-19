National Highways Authority Of India (NHAI) Invites Application For Deputy Manager Post

NHAI recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application is June 15.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited application for recruitment to 48 Deputy Manager (Technical) posts through GATE 2020 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering. Candidates with Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university/ institute with age not exceeding 30 years are eligible to apply. Candidates will be selected on the basis of valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score 2020 in Civil Engineering discipline.

The last date for submission of application is June 15.

The upper age limit for advertised post on direct recruitment basis is relaxable as per Govt. of India rules applicable for different groups/category.

While GATE score will be the sole selection criterion, "In the event of number of applications being large, NHAI will adopt short listing criteria to restrict the number of candidates for interaction / interview, if called, to a reasonable number by any method to be decided by the Selection Committee," NHAI has said.

"The applicant is required to keep a copy of "Application Acknowledgement" in safe custody for producing / submitting to NHAI alongwith supporting documents in respect of entries made by applicant," it has added.

