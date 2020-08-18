Northeast Frontier Railway Invites Applications For 4,499 Apprentice Posts

NFR recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application is September 15.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment Cell has announced to engage 4,499 apprentices in its workshops and units. Interested candidates can fill and submit the applications at the website of the Northeast Frontier Railway on or before September 15.

Apply Online

Candidates who have passed Class 10 exams securing more than 50% marks and have National Trade Certificate (ITI qualification) in the trades for which the recruitment is being done are eligible for this job. ITI certificate must be issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training. Candidates should be within 15-24 years of age.

Selection to apprenticeship will be on the basis of percentage of mark secured by the candidate in Class 10 and the marks secured in ITI. The average of marks in the matriculation and ITI will be considered for the final merit list.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment Details

Name of the post: Act Apprentice

Closing date of registration: September 15 (10.00 pm)

Vacancy Details

Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop: 970 posts

Alipurduar (APDJ): 493 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts

Lumding (LMG)& S&T/workshop: 1302 posts

Tinsukia (TSK): 484 posts

NewBongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) &EWS/BNGN: 539 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 276 posts

How to apply: Candidates have to submit the application online.

Click here for more Jobs News