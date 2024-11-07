Northeast Frontier Railway Hiring For 5,647 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is currently accepting applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the NFR's official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,647 posts within the organisation. The registration process began on November 4, with a deadline set for December 3.

Vacancy Details

Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop: 812 posts

Alipurduar (APDJ): 413 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts

Lumding (LMG): 950 posts

Tinsukia (TSK): 580 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN): 982 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 814 posts

NFR Headquarters (HQ)/Maligaon: 661 posts

Age limit

Candidates' age should be between 15 and 24 years as of the closing date mentioned in the notification.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on merit, considering the unit, trade, and community categories. The merit list for each unit will be determined by the marks obtained in Matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate) and ITI marks relevant to the chosen Apprenticeship trade. The final selection will be based on the average of marks from Matriculation and ITI.

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 100. However, candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, EBC categories, and women are exempt from this fee.

If a candidate needs to make corrections or updates to their online application after submission, they can do so by paying a fee of Rs 50 for each modification. However, changes to registration details will not be allowed. For further information, candidates can visit the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Check detailed notification here

