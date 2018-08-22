Download Admit Card For The New India Assurance Company Limited Exam

New India Co In Admit Card Download

Admit cards have been released online for The New India Assurance Company Limited Assistant exam at newindia.co.in. The exam will be held on September 8, 2018. Candidates can download the online exam call letter using their registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth. Candidates shall have affix a photo on the call letter after downloading it and carry it to the exam centre along with photo ID (original and photocopy). Candidates should also carry a ball point pen to the exam centre.

The exam will comprise of 100 questions from English Language, Reasoning and Numerical Ability. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates will be allowed 1 hour to attempt it. The question paper will be bilingual, however except the English language section.

Online registration for the Assistant post was done by the New India Assurance Company Ltd in July 2018. The recruitment process is being held for selecting candidates against 653 posts.

The second phase or main exam will be held in October 2018.

After the main exam, the recruiting body will test the regional language proficiency of candidates. 'The Regional Language Test will be of qualifying nature only. No Scores will be allotted for the same. The scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination will be considered while arriving at the final ranking subject to their qualifying the Regional Language Test. Candidate should be sufficiently high in the merit list to be shortlisted for subsequent recruitment process,' reads the notification.

