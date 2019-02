Like working around a crowded desk of writers where the news is a fixation?

NDTV.com is looking for senior writers with at least eight years of experience in news.

We like: high energy, wordplay, news junkies, positive attitude.

You get to write (a lot) and grow with one of the country's biggest online news teams as we prep to cover elections and much more.

Join, click, grow.

Show us your signature style. Email us at jobs@ndtv.com