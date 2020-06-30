NCERT Recruitment Notification For 266 Posts Released. Details Here

NCERT recruitment 2020: Applications can be submitted at www.ncert.nic.in till August 3.

NCERT recruitment 2020: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an apex organization for educational research, teacher training and development of curriculum and instructional material in school education, has notified 266 vacancies. The Council will fill posts Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Librarian and Assistant Librarian through this recruitment. The recruitment process (registration) has already begun on the official website from June 29. Applications can be submitted online through the NCERT website at www.ncert.nic.in till August 3.

These posts are transferable amongst the constituent units of the Council located in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong and New Delhi, according to the NCERT recruitment notification.

NCERT recruitment 2020: Pay scales

Professor or Librarian:

Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000)

Associate Professor:

Academic level 13A with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,31,400/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000)

Assistant Professor or Assistant Librarian:

Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/-(Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000)

NCERT recruitment 2020: How to apply

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online only through the NCERT website (www.ncert.nic.in).

No other means or mode of submission of applications will be accepted.

Before applying for the post, the candidates must have a valid email id and mobile number through which the candidate will get registered with the online application portal.

Candidates are required to visit NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in where complete advertisement, details regarding eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fee, online registration and general conditions are available.

NCERT recruitment 2020: Application fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 through online payment mode. No other mode of payment will be accepted.

No application fee for SC, ST, PWD and women candidates.

"Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection," NCERT recruitment notification said.

Click here for more Jobs News