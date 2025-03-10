Advertisement

NCERT Recruitment 2025: Monthly Salary Up To Rs 60,000, No Exam Required

Candidates aspiring to appear in the walk-in-interview can reach CIET, NCERT, New Delhi at 9 am.

NCERT Recruitment 2025: Candidates can check detailed notification by visiting official website.

NCERT Recruitment 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a notification for the recruitment of multiple posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Anchor, Graphic Assistant/Artist, Production Assistant (Video and Audio), Video Editor, Sound Recordist, and Cameraperson in the Media Production Division. Candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website, ncert.nic.in.

Selected candidates will be paid on a daily wage basis of Rs 2,500 per day, with a maximum of 24 working days per month, resulting in a salary of up to Rs 60,000. However, the selected candidates will be hired on a temporary basis.

NCERT Recruitment 2025: Interview Dates

Candidates aspiring to appear in the walk-in-interview can reach CIET, NCERT, New Delhi at 9 am. They can visit the center as per the position they are choosing. The interview dates are given below:

Anchor: March 17, 2025
Production Assistant (Video & Audio): March 18, 2025
Video Editor: March 19, 2025
Sound Recordist: March 20, 2025
Camera Person: March 21, 2025
Graphic Assistant/Artist: March 22, 2025

The official notification reads: "Candidates should produce their experience certificates, written and/or published work, if any, (including their artwork, multimedia, graphics, animation, editing, audio/videos/advertisements/promos/jingles, digital books, translation work, journals, thesis/dissertation/magazines, portals links, mobile apps store links, etc. developed by them) at the time of the skill test/interaction."

NCERT Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 and 45 years old. 

However, no Travelling Allowance (TA) or Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid to aspirants for attending the test.

