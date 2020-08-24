National Board Of Examination To Conduct Recruitment Exam Next Week

NBE admit card can be expected soon.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct recruitment exam on August 31. Admit cards for the exam are expected soon. The exam will be held for selection to Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant and Stenographer posts.

Admit Card Link (Direct Link Not Generated Yet)

Candidates have to appear for the computer based entrance test that will be conducted by TCS. Based on test list of candidates will prepare for each category of post who will be called for a further skill test on September 20.

The option to register for the test through TCS was available till August 7. "Once the candidates registers himself/herself in the website of TCS further communications regarding test centres time of exam etc. will be communicated by Tata Consultancy Services to the candidates," NBE has said.

The exam would comprise questions from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension.

The difficulty level of the questions will be different for different posts.

The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 180 minutes to attempt the exam.

To make candidates acquainted with the exam pattern, NBE has also added online mock tests. Mock test link

