Job Opportunities Under NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited; 82 Vacancies

Online applications have been invited by NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited for 82 vacancies in three posts. NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of NABARD and will recruit candidates for Monitoring, Evaluation and Documentation of NABARD funded Tribal Development Projects in 23 States across India. Recruitment will be held for the posts of National Coordinator, State Coordinator and Enumerators. Details of the job can be found at the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.Candidates with educational qualification of post-graduation or graduation or Diploma with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Agriculture / Agriculture Engineering / Agronomy / Horticulture / Crop Science / Environment Science / Sociology / Social Work are eligible to apply for the post provided they have the relevant years of experience for the post. Details can be found from the official job notification.Vacancies are available in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.The last date for submission of application is 10 November 2017. 'Place of posting of the person appointed for the post of National Coordinator will be Zonal Office, Mumbai. Applicant for the post of State Coordinator may opt for a maximum of five states, in order of preference. Applicant for the post of Enumerator may opt for a maximum of three states, in order of preference. Actual posting would be based on merit and administrative requirements of NABCONS.'