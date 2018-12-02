Ministry Of Women And Child Development: Internship Details

MWCD Internship 2018 Details: Apply At wcd.nic.in

To involve young students/ scholars in research and related activities of the Ministry of Women & Child Development, online applications have been invited for short term internship programmes. Candidates enrolled in undergraduate courses are eligible for one month internship and those who have obtained their Bachelor's degree can apply for internship of 2-3 months. Interns will be selected based on academic merit and/ or interview.

Long term internships are also offered for those enrolled in postgraduate courses or those who have completed their Master's degree. Ministry may also consider candidates of experience and PG/ Ph.D degree holders for this long term-internship.

Short-term Internship programme will remain open for four batches: mid May to mid July( period of college or University vacations), August-October, November - January and between March-May every year.

For long term period 8-10 internships will be offered by the Ministry.

Graduates and those currently enrolled in undergraduate courses, who wish to join as interns, can apply latest by December 12, 2018.

A total of 50 internships are offered by the Ministry. Selected interns will receive Rs 5000 monthly stipend and upon successful completion of the internship they will be given a certificate.

Applications should be submitted to intern.wcd@gmail.com. Click here for the application format.

