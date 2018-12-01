IIT Madras Placements Begin With 19 Companies Making 85 Offers In First Session

A total of 85 offers were made by 19 companies during the First Session (1.1) of phase I placements of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on day one (December 1, 2018). This includes 6 international offers as well. The big recruiters of the first session include Microsoft, Google and Apple. This year also saw the participation of big players in the consulting sector.

"IIT Madras is the only educational institute in India which had all the top three global consulting majors McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Co. recruiting on campus - they accounted for 13 offers in Session 1.1," said a statement from IIT Madras.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have already recruited four and three candidates, thereby taking the total offers at the end of 1.1 session (2 pm) to 92.

Day 1 of the phase I of Placements at IIT Madras saw the participation of 19 companies covering 32 job profiles, including McKinsey, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Rubrik, Boston Consulting Group, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, ITC Ltd, Auctus Advisors and Qualcomm.

First time recruiters in 1.1 session include Bain and Company and Nutanix Technologies.

Microsoft gave the highest number of offers - 25 for three profiles. The other recruiters with large selections were Goldman Sachs (7) and Apple (8).

In the second slot of Placements that is held between 4 pm and 11 pm, 23 companies with 48 profiles are scheduled to participate. These companies include Airbus, Shell, JP Morgan, Star India, Intel, Qualcomm and General Electric.

"We had premier companies in the first slot, which made a good number of offers to our candidates. The number of finance / analytics offers has been excellent in the first slot, with 29 offers being made by such firms. With the high profile recruiters in the next slot, we hope to improve on our Day 1 numbers as compared to the last year," Prof. Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras said.

More than 1,300 students are registered for placement this year from IIT Madras, across different streams of study. There are more than 490 profiles from nearly 326 companies that are planning to visit campus in the first phase of placements that lasts until 8th December 2018.

