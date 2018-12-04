IIT Madras Placement Sees 30% More Offers This Year

The total number of offers stands at 816 at the end of Day Three at IIT Madras placements

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students are getting considerably more job offers during the Phase I of Placements for 2018-19 Academic Year in comparison with the preceding year, said a statement from the institute. The total number of offers (not including PPOs or Pre-Placement Offers) until Day 3 increased by nearly 30% as compared to last year. During the first three days of Phase I Placements (1st - 3rd Dec 2018), 133 companies made 680 offers to IIT Madras students.

When combined with the Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) of 136, the total number of offers stands at 816 at the end of Day Three.

IIT Madras Placements Begin With 19 Companies Making 85 Offers In First Session

More top recruiters came during the first three days this year, which saw a nearly 25 percent increase in the number of companies as compared to the preceding year. During 2017-18 Academic Year, 106 companies made 526 offers (643 including PPOs) at the end of Day Three.

As many as 20 Startups have made 78 offers at the end of Day 3.

Speaking about this year's placements, Prof Manu Santhanam, Advisor (Placements), IIT Madras, said, "We have had a great start to this year's placements. We hope the strong trend continues over the next four days as well. "

Out of 680 offers, more than 90 were for Data Science / Data Analytics, indicating a strong growth in this sector. The Highest number of offers are from Micron Technology, Inc (26), Intel Technology India Pvt Ltd (26), Microsoft (25), Citibank (22), Qualcomm (21) and EY (17).

At the end of Day Three, IIT Madras recorded 13 International job offers from companies like Microsoft (4), Uber (1), Rubrik (1), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (1), Micron Technology Inc (5) and CleanMax Solar (1).

Analytics / Consulting / Finance Sectors accounted for 33 per cent (same as after Day 4 last year) of the total job offers so far (3rd Dec 2018). The Core and R&D sectors account for 37 percent (Day 4 last year = 44%). A lot more core engineering job profiles are scheduled between 4th and 8th December 2018.

The Information Technology (IT) sector account for 29 percent (Day 4 last year = 22%), which reflects a major rise in hiring by the companies recruiting computer science majors. The FMCG sector accounted for less than 1 percent, a trend in keeping with the last year.

Postgraduate placements

As compared to 2017-18, which saw 307 post-graduate students (including Masters' and PhD) placed by the end of the 3rd day, the current placement session has recorded 374 post-graduate students getting placed until Dec 3. This indicates a reaffirmation of the standing of IIT Madras with respect to specialized degree programs.

Click here for more Education News