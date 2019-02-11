Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test Result Out

MTET Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

Results have been declared for the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) which was held on January 22. The exam was conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education. 'The MTET answer sheets have been machine graded and as such no application for reevaluation shall be entertained,' the Board had said earlier after releasing the MTET 2017 result declaration.

Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test

Last year the exam was held in September and 2159 candidates took the exam out of which 54.88 per cent candidates qualified in both the papers.

Meanwhile the Board will begin class 10 and 12 annual exams in February. While class 10 exams will begin on February 28, the class 12 or the higher secondary leaving certificate exam for arts, science and commerce subjects will begin on March 5.

Practical exams for class 12 students will begin on February 18, before the board exams. The class 10 annual board practical exams will be held after the theory exams from March 18 till March 22.

