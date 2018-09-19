MPTET 2018: Exam In December; Application Process Ends On September 25

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 will be conducted in December 2018. The exam will begin from December 29, 2018. The online registration for the exam has begun and candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the TET online. Exam will be conducted in two sittings each day and will be of two and half hours duration.

Important Dates

Last date to apply for the exam: September 25, 2018

Last date to apply for correction in application form: September 30, 2018

Date of commencement of exam: December 29, 2018

Eligibility

The candidate must have a second division graduation degree in a relevant subject.

Note: Candidates should check the official notification for age limit applicable.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for MP TET 2018 exam through the official MP Professional Examination Board website.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 500 for each question paper and for reserved category candidates from Madhya Pradesh is Rs. 250 for each question paper.

For online application, those who apply through the Kiosk candidate will also have to pay portal fee of Rs. 70. Those who apply by logging into Registered Citizen User will have to pay portal fee of Rs. 40.

Click here for more Jobs News