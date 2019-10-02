MP TET Answer Key For English Paper Released. Check Here

MP TET answer key has been released at peb.mp.gov.in.

MP TET answer key 2019: Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP TET answer key for the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held for English paper. The MP TET answer keys have been released on the official portal of Professional Examination Board, peb.mp.gov.in. The keys have been released now for the re-exam held on September 29, 2019 in the morning shift. The Madhya Pradesh MP TET result for other papers was declared in the last week of August.

Candidates will be able find the official answer keys in the PDF file given on the homepage of PEB portal.

MP TET answer key 2019: Direct link

Candidates who are searching for the MP TET answer key may check the same on the direct link given here:

Model Answer Key - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018 (Re-Exam)

MP TET answer key 2019: Direct link

Follow the steps given here to download your MP TET answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PEB, Madhya Pradesh

Step 2: Click on the "Model Answer Key - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018 (Re-Exam)" link given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link "(Exam. Date 29/09/2019 Shift-1 Time 09:30 AM) - English (Re-Exam)" from next page

Step 4: Check the MP TET answer key from next page open

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has hosted the result on the official website. The exam was held in February. The Board had conducted the exam from February 1 to February 11.

The answer keys of the question paper for all the exams held in February were released by the Board on February 13.

Now, the final results for the English paper will be released after checking the objections from the candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.