Maharashtra State Services Preliminary Exam Postponed

Maharashtra State Services preliminary exam has been rescheduled to September 20. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has notified the change in exam date and has said that the exam date has been postponed by a week as it clashed with the medical entrance exam, NEET. NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13. Over 15 lakh students are expected to sit for the undergraduate medical entrance exam, which was initially scheduled in May but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

MPSC had initially scheduled the State Services Preliminary exam in April. It was then rescheduled to June. After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in June, the exam was rescheduled to be held on September 13.

As per reports, officials have said that it will not be possible to hold two exams on the same day during the COVID-19 pandemic. Availability of exam centres and centre supervisors was also a problem as many centres that have been designated for NEET were also to be used by MPSC, the officials have also said.

To avoid crowding and to maintain social distancing, exams are either being held in multiple shifts or the number of examinees in each centre is being reduced.

More than 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Maharashtra State Services preliminary exam this year.

