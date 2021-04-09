MPSC exam scheduled on April 11 postponed.

The Maharashtra government has postponed the upcoming MPSC exam scheduled on April 11. The Maharashtra Secondary Service non-gazetted group B joint pre-exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The Uddhav Thackeray government has postponed the exam in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) examinations are now postponed to a later date. The examination was scheduled for April 11 (Sunday). — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 9, 2021

The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, students had earlier demanded the date for exams to be extended. In a meeting with the Chief Minister, it was decided to extend the date but till now the new dates are not finalized.