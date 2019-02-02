MPPSC State Service Exam 2018: Post-Wise Selection List Released

MPPSC has released post-wise selection list for State Service Exam 2018

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released Post-wise selection list for the State Service Exam 2018. The selection list is available on the official website in pdf format and candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the same. The commission had earlier also released the marks obtained by candidates in the exam. The selection list has been prepared on the basis of the marks scored by candidates.

MPPSC State Service exam 2018 Selection List: How to download?

Step one: Go to official MPPSC website: www.mppsc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Post-wise Selection lIst link given on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and check the selection list.

MP State Service Examination 2018 was conducted to fill 202 vacant posts in the state services. The State Service selection procedure involve a Preliminary Exam which was conducted in February 2018 followed by a Main examination for qualified candidates. Those candidates who qualify in the Main examination are called for interview.

The result for the State Service Main Exam was released on December 6, 2018. The interview for selected candidates was conducted between December 31, 2018 and January 23, 2019.

