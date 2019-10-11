6.78 Per Cent Qualify Maharashtra State Eligibility Test 2019

6.78 per cent candidates have qualified in the MH SET 2019 exam

6.78 per cent candidates have qualified in this year's Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET). Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the result for the MH-SET 2019 exam. The MH SET 2019 exam result along with subject-wise cut off marks is available on the SPPU official website. The examination, which is a qualifying exam for Assistant Professorship, was conducted on June 23, 2019. As per the official result notification released by the University, 79,879 candidates had appeared for the MH SET exam out of which 5415 have qualified.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will need their seat number, name, date of birth, and mobile number to login and check their result here. Candidates can check category-wise and subject-wise cut off marks here.

The e-certificates of qualified candidates shall be available at the earliest after completion of eligibility requirements only. However, the candidates whose postgraduate examination final result is awaited and who have not fulfilled the eligibility conditions, their e-certificates will be available after the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

The qualified candidates should submit following necessary self-attested documents, along with their application form downloaded after submission of Online Application, within one month from the date of declaration of result i.e. October 11, 2019:

Final Year Mark list of Master's Degree or P.G. Diploma or equivalent examination. Marriage certificate/Gazette Copy (in case of any change in name) Caste Certificate/Validity Certificate issued by Competent Authority from Maharashtra /Goa, in support the claim. Valid Non Creamy layer Certificate for OBC/SBC/DT (A)/NT (B)/NT(C)/NT (D)/SEBC Category candidates. Medical Certificate given by Competent Authority in prescribed format in case of Visually/Blind or Physically Handicapped Candidates. Necessary certificates for claiming under transgender and orphan.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.