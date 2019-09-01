MDL Non-Executive Jobs: Registration To End Soon For 1,982 Posts. Details Here

MDL recruitment 2019: Online Application opened on August 14 and will be closed on September 5, 2019.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), India's leading shipbuilding company, has invited applications for 1,982 posts in various trades of Non-Executive positions. The recruitment will be on fix term contract basis for the maximum period of two years. For details related to number of posts, qualification requirements, pay and allowances, and general terms and conditions, interested candidates may check the official website (www.mazagondock.in). The details of this recruitment will be given under head 'Non-Executives' category of Career section.

Out of the total 1,982 vacancies available, most vacancies are reported for Structural Fabricator (374) followed by Fitter (254), Pipe Fitter (231), Composite Welder (175) and Utility Hand-Semi Skilled (145).

Recruitment is also being done to posts like Electronic Mechanic, Gas Cutter, Store Keeper, Painter and Carpenter among others.

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online.

Online Application opened on August 14 and will be closed on September 5, 2019.

Read: GK Today: General Knowledge For Competitive Examinations (September 1, 2019)

According to the MDL notification released last month, number of vacancies are indicative and may increase or decrease depending on the organizational requirement.

According to the official MDL notification, work experience in the relevant trade or function in Shipbuilding industry for minimum one year duly certified by their personnel department is desirable. The candidates having such experience will be given upto 20 marks based on relevant experience in Ship Building Industry.

Read: Cochin Shipyard Limited Announces Jobs For Engineers, Others

The candidates will be called for a written test based on the information provided by them online.

The Detailed scrutiny of documents of the candidates shortlisted will be done at the time of trade test.

Based on the performance of written test and experience marks the candidates would be called for Trade Test. The final merit list would be prepared based on combine marks of online written test, experience and trade test.

Read: SBI Invites Application From MBBS Candidates For Medical Officer Post

MDL is a profit-making Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, engaged primarily in the building of Warships and Submarines for the Indian Navy.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.