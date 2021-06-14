Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Invites Applications For 1,388 Posts

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has invited applications to fill 1,388 posts

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited applications for filling 1,388 non-executive posts. The application forms are available on the website. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before July 4.

Job Details

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is country's leading Shipbuilding Company under the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, engaged primarily in the building of Warships and Submarines for the Indian Navy.

Class 10th pass candidates, diploma holders, class 8th pass candidates and those with graduation degree are eligible for the job. The maximum age limit is 38 years and minimum age limit is 18 years as on June 1. Age relaxation will be given to candidates as per government rules.

"The candidates who have worked for any of the above posts in MDL/Shipbuilding Industry for minimum one year having passed National Apprenticeship Certificate / Diploma in different trades will be considered eligible for that particular post," the PSU has said.

The skilled grade 1 post is in Rs 17000-64360 pay scale and semi-skilled grade 1 post is under Rs 13200-49910.

"Candidates will be required to work on Shipbuilding Project 12651 Hull Fabrication Work, Project 12704 and 12705 outfitting work and other associated work related to the project," the company has said.

Selection will be based on written test, experience marks and trade test.

