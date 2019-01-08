Manipur Civil Services Exam In February

Manipur Civil Services Exam 2019 Notification, How To Apply

Manipur Civil Services exam will be held in the last week of February. "The exam date will be notified separately," said H. Gyan Prakash, Secretary, Manipur Public Service Commission. The Commission will conduct the exam and recommend the merit candidates for appointment. This year, the Commission has announced to fill up a total of 70 posts in civil service, police service, finance service, sub divisional collector and secretariat service. Graduates within 21-38 years of age are eligible for the exam.

Online registration for the exam will begin on January 10 and candidates can apply till February 3.

The preliminary exam will be held at Imphal.

Candidates belonging to general category are allowed 6 attempts and there is no restriction for SC/ ST candidates. OBC candidates are allowed 9 attempts.

Candidates have to pay Rs 600 (Rs 400 for SC/ ST candidates) towards exam fees.

