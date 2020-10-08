Maharashtra postal circle recruitment registration begins on October 12.

Maharashtra postal circle has rescheduled the registration process for recruitment of postman, mail guard and multi tasking staff. The registration was scheduled to begin on October 5. Now it has been rescheduled to October 12. As per the latest notice available on the official website of Maharashtra postal circle, maharashtrapost.gov.in, the registration window will open on October 12 and candidates can fill and submit the application forms till November 10. The recruitment was notified on September 29.

Notification

Few of the posts advertised in this recruitment, will be filled through departmental exam and promotion as well.

Candidates applying for direct recruitment must follow the eligibility conditions mentioned in the notification.

Those applying to postman and mail guard post should be between 18-27 years of age and those applying for multi-tasking staff post should be between 18-25 years of age.

The date for determining the age limit is November 3.

For both postman and mail guard posts, for Maharashtra State, the candidate should have studied and passed Marathi language atleast upto Class 10 and for Goa State, the candidate should have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language minimum till Class 10.

The minimum educational qualification required for postman, mail guard post is Class 12 pass and it is Class 10 pass for multi-tasking staff post.

For the postman post, candidates have to obtain a driving license to drive two wheeler or three wheeler or light motor vehicle within a period of two years from the date of appointment. However, persons with disability shall be exempted from the requirement of driving license.

Click here for more Jobs News