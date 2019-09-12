Maharashtra Board Announces More Than 200 Junior Clerk Vacancies

Maharashtra Board has announced 266 Junior Clerk vacancies

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released recruitment notification for 266 Junior Clerk vacancies. The online application process for Clerk recruitment will begin on September 16, 2019. The last date to apply for the clerk recruitment is October 6, 2019. The admit card release date and online examination date will be released on the board's official website.

Anyone with a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University is eligible to apply for Clerk recruitment with the board. Additionally, the applicant must also know Marathi typing or English typing.

General category candidates applying for the recruitment will have to pay Rs. 550 as application fee and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. 350.

The application link will be activated on 'mahapariksha.gov.in'.

The selection process will include a computer-based test. The computer-based test will be objective in nature. Questions in the written exam will be from Marathi, English, General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning. There will be 50 questions from each topic. The questions in English, and Marathi sections will be in the respective language, and the questions in the General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning section will be in both Marathi and English. Candidates can check detailed advertisement here.

