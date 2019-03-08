Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Admit Card For MCA Entrance

MAH MCA CET 2019 admit cards are available for download

Maharashtra State Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for MAH MCA CET 2019. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website. Students who have applied for the entrance test need to login using their registration number and download their admit cards from the dashboard. The last date to download the admit cards is March 23, 2019. The examination is scheduled on March 23, 2019 and the result will be released on April 15, 2019.

MAH MCA CET 2019 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for Maharashtra CET Cell: http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step two: Click on the tab for MAH MCA CET 2019.

Step three: Click on the download admit card link.

Step four: Enter your login credentials.

Step five: Login and download your admit card.

The Online CET would be comprised of two online papers - General Aptitude (GA) and Computer Concepts (CC) of 100 marks each, with composite time of 90 minutes duration.

Each paper will have 25 questions. Each correct answer will carry 4 marks, while 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The scores of the students would be equated to account for any difference in difficulty level across the multiple sessions of the exam.

