Karnataka Police Begins Recruitment To Fill 4,000 Constable Posts

Karnataka State Police recruitment 2021 has begun for Constable posts.

Karnataka Police has begun the recruitment process to fill 4,000 Constable posts. the application forms are available on the official website of the Karnataka Police. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till June 25. The last date for payment of fee is June 28.

Selection will be based on a written test, physical standard test and medical exam.

Class 12 pass is the minimum educational qualification required for this job. The age limit of the candidates should be between 19-25 years. Details on the relaxation in the upper age limit is given in the job notification.